India’s coal production grows 7.41% for April; reaches 78.69 MT

India’s coal production for April 2024 reached 78.69 million tonnes (MT), with a growth rate of 7.41 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, which was 73.26 MT, the Ministry of Coal highlighted on Thursday.

During April 2024, Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved a coal production of 61.78 MT, marking a growth of 7.31 per cent compared to the same period last year when it was 57.57 MT.

Additionally, coal production by Captive/others in April 2024 stood at 11.43 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 12.99 per cent from the previous year, which was 10.12 MT.

Advertisement

India’s coal dispatches for April 2024 reached 85.10 MT(Provisional) up by 6.07 per cent compared to the same period last year when it was recorded at 80.23 MT. During April 2024, CIL dispatched 64.26 MT (Provisional) of coal, with a growth of 3.18 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when it was 62.28 MT.

Additionally, coal dispatch by Captive/others in April was recorded at 15.16 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 26.90 per cent from the previous year, which was 11.95 MT.

On Wednesday, Coal India Ltd (CIL) had also said in a filing to the BSE that its production increased 7.3 per cent to 61.8 MT in April.

CIL’s coal offtake also registered a rise of 3.2 per cent to 64.3 MT last month, over 62.3 MT in the year-ago period. Coal offtake is the amount of dry fuel supplied from the pitheads.