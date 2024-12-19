Indian medical devices sector to grow to $30 billion by 2030: Anupriya Patel

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel has said the size of the Indian medical devices sector is estimated to be around $14 billion and it is expected to grow to $30 Billion by 2030. She highlighted that India is the fourth largest market of medical devices in Asia after Japan, China, and South Korea and among the top 20 global medical devices markets in the world. She was addressing the 21st Health Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here today.

Addressing the plenary session on “Charting India’s MedTech Revolution: MedTech Expansion roadmap to 2047”, she said that “the medical device sector in India is recognised as a sunrise sector because of its immense growth potential driven by the country’s increasing healthcare needs, technological innovations, government support, and emerging market opportunities.

Advertisement

The MoS stated that the MedTech industry is not just a component of healthcare but is the catalyst that links patients, payors, providers, and regulators to create a stronger and more equitable healthcare system.

Advertisement

“It is this unique positioning of MedTech that holds the promise of revolutionizing healthcare delivery and outcomes, both in India and globally,” she added. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava was present at summit, the theme of which is “Transforming Healthcare for Viksit Bharat 2047”.

Highlighting the relevance of AI in healthcare, the minister said, “AI innovation is crucial within healthcare to create new methods for facilitating and tackling healthcare challenges and discovering new opportunities.” Mrs Patel highlighted the Union government’s efforts in strengthening the medical device ecosystem, focusing on boosting domestic manufacturing, promoting research, enhancing skill development, and increasing India’s share in the global market.

She stated that “key policy decisions include allowing 100% FDI under the automatic route and the approval of the National Medical Device Policy, 2023, which addresses regulatory streamlining, infrastructure development, R&D, investment attraction, and human resource development. This includes the establishment of Centres of Excellence, courses at NIPERs, and initiatives to strengthen MedTech education.”

The Union minister noted that the government has taken steps to boost exports and industry collaboration, with the creation of the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices (EPCMD) and the reconstitution of the National Medical Devices Promotion Council (NMDPC). “These bodies aim to facilitate medical device exports, resolve regulatory challenges, and enhance the Ease of Doing Business, further promoting India’s position in the global medical device market,” she said.

She also informed about the launch of the Scheme for Promotion of Medical Devices Parks with a ₹400 crore outlay, providing ₹100 crore each to Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh for infrastructure development. “Additionally, the Promotion of Research in Pharma-Medtech Sector (PRIP) and the “Scheme for Strengthening the Medical Device Industry” with ₹500 crore funding aim to foster innovation, enhance manufacturing capabilities, support skill development, and promote industry growth”. These efforts align with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, focusing on self-reliance, innovation, and global competitiveness in the MedTech industry, she said.

Underlining that a healthy population fuels productivity, drives economic growth, and ensures social justice, Mrs Srivastava said that “healthcare is not just a social imperative but an economic necessity”. She noted that India’s healthcare agenda focuses on making healthcare affordable, accessible, and inclusive for every citizen and stressed that the healthcare sector is a critical component of India’s vision to become a developed country by 2047.

She highlighted that investments in robust healthcare and quality education systems are essential for harnessing the nation’s demographic dividend, driving innovation, and ensuring sustainable progress. She emphasized that India’s healthcare sector has made significant strides with initiatives like PM-JAY, PM-ABHIM, and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, expanding access to affordable care. She stated, “The private sector plays a key role in transforming healthcare, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, through value-based care models and technological innovations. Public-private partnerships, preventive healthcare, and a focus on expanding the healthcare workforce will be critical in achieving Universal Health Coverage and positioning India as a global leader.”

The secretary also informed the dignitaries about the 100 Days Intensified TB Campaign, launched by the Union Health Minister, JP Nadda in Panchkula on 7 December She emphasized the importance of supporting the campaign to achieve the goal of eliminating TB by 2025 and encouraged the organizers to hold a brief session on TB in the next two days to further boost the initiative. She concluded with an assurance of the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem, with the support of the private sector, healthcare leaders, and civil society. “The goal is to transform India into a global leader in healthcare delivery by 2047, aiming for a healthier, stronger, and prosperous India. The private sector’s role in shaping India’s healthcare future is both a responsibility and an opportunity. By embracing this vision, quality healthcare will be provided to every Indian, driving economic growth and job creation”, she stated.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, CII National Healthcare Council and Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta – The Medicity; Mr Dilip Jose, Co-Chairman, CII and MD & CEO, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd; Ms. Sunita Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospital Group and Ms. Amita Sarkar, Deputy Director General, CII, was present at the gathering.