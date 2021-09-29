Indian aviation company JetSetGo to make flight operation carbon neutral by 2024

India’s leading private aviation company, JetSetGo on Tuesday announced its ambitious target to develop a carbon management programme to make flight operations carbon neutral for all its flights by 2024.

The programme being implemented in partnership with Auroville Consulting, a provider of ecological and socially-responsible consultancy services, would have a two-pronged approach; first to reduce emissions by implementing innovative technological solutions, and second by neutralizing the remaining emission through an active carbon offset strategy.

The company has set up a carbon offsetting programme, the partnership would assess emissions from ongoing and future operations to quantify the amount of credits that need to be purchased from pre-selected socially and environmentally-beneficial carbon offset projects, the company stated in a press statement issued here on Tuesday.

The option to offset will then be offered to clients who want to voluntarily offset carbon emissions associated with their journey with any shortfall being met by JetSetGo.

As a first step, the assessment will include the company’s direct carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from flight operations. The company then plans to cover indirect and non-CO2 emissions in due course along with other key emissions categories.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation confirming, there has been an increase of 63.5% CO2 emissions by Indian airlines between 2012-19. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have forecasted a seven-fold increase in emissions by 2050.