DMRC’s Line-4 earns carbon-neutral certification

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Line-4 connecting Yamuna Bank with Vaishali in Ghaziabad has earned Carbon Neutral certification, marking a significant milestone in the DMRC’s efforts towards providing sustainable urban transportation and commitment to combating climate change.

“This milestone underlines the DMRC’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and addressing climate change,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Sunday.

This certification follows the DMRC’s earlier success in achieving carbon-neutral certification for its corporate headquarters at Metro Bhawan and the staff quarters in Sector-50, Noida.

Aligned with the Government of India’s goal to reach net zero emissions by 2070, the DMRC is making significant strides towards carbon neutrality by integrating advanced environmental practices.

The DMRC has successfully minimised its carbon footprint, by adopting various sustainable, environment-friendly initiatives such as adopting energy-efficient technologies like regenerative braking in rolling stock, use of more renewable power in operations, construction of rainwater harvesting pits, efficient waste management systems, etc.

The DMRC’s commitment extends beyond just certification; it aims to inspire other urban transportation systems to adopt similar sustainable practices by setting a benchmark in eco-friendly operations.

“The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation remains committed to leading the way in sustainable transportation, ensuring that future generations can enjoy cleaner air and a more sustainable urban environment,” the spokesperson added.