As the standoff between India and China on the ridges or ‘fingers’ area around the Pangon Tso continues, the Department of Telecom (DoT) is likely to ask the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) not to use Chinese telecom gear in its 4G upgradation.

It has been decided that BSNL will be asked not to use Chinese equipment in upgradation to 4G network, which is being supported by its revival package, sources told PTI. The department may also start reworking on its tender in this regard.

A similar message is also likely to be extended to the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), the source added.

Along with this, trade bodies like CAIT have also called for a boycott of Chinese products in protest to border standoff.

The tension has also affected the mobile industry. Chinese handset maker Oppo cancelled the livestream launch of its flagship 5G smartphone in the country amid protests.

Monday night’s clashes between the Chinese and Indian troops in Galwan Valley significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries, killing 20 Indian soldiers.

The casualties on the Chinese side are not yet known. However, government sources, citing an American intelligence report, claimed the total number of soldiers killed and seriously wounded could be 35.