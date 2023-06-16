Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » Business » India-Africa bilateral trade grew 9.26% in 2022-23: Piyush Goyal

India-Africa bilateral trade grew 9.26% in 2022-23: Piyush Goyal

Bilateral trade of India with Africa grew by 9.26 per cent in 2022-23, reaching almost $100 billion, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said while addressing the CII-EXIM Bank conclave on “India-Africa Partnership”.

IANS | New Delhi | June 16, 2023 8:30 am

Commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal [Photo:ANI]

Advertisement

Bilateral trade of India with Africa grew by 9.26 per cent in 2022-23, reaching almost $100 billion, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said while addressing the CII-EXIM Bank conclave on “India-Africa Partnership”.

Goyal expressed confidence in achieving the goal of doubling bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2030.

“Blessed with demographic dividend, India-Africa partnership can drive the global progress in this century,” the minister said further.

Goyal said that the exports and imports were approximately balanced with exports being $51.2 billion and imports being $46.65 billion in 2022-23.

The minister said that 27 least developed countries of Africa benefit from the duty-free tariff preference on non-reciprocal basis already and free trade agreements (FTAs), and comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) can be explored with other African countries as well.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Irregular verbs
Tejaswini Kontham, Hyderabad girl killed in London, was due to get married this year
Who is Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, suspect in Hyderabad girl's murder in London?

Advertisement