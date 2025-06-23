UP govt to implement Green City Monitoring System in 3 phases, rank cities

The Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh has launched an ambitious initiative under the Urban Green Policy to promote environmental sustainability across cities.

A Green City Monitoring (GCM) system will be developed to track and enhance green cover and environmental efforts in urban areas. Aligned with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the GCM system will facilitate a three-tier monitoring of green initiatives at the body, state, and national levels.

Officials here on Monday said at the body level, Municipal Commissioners or District Officers will form District Environment Committees and submit quarterly and annual progress reports on a dedicated state portal. At the state level, a Technical Committee and monitoring team under the Swachh Bharat Mission will oversee implementation. At the national level, reputable institutions will conduct third-party verification of urban green projects using georeferenced tools, satellite data, mobile apps, and vegetation indices.

The GCM system will be implemented across Uttar Pradesh in three phases. Phase I (2025–2027) will cover smart cities and major metros, followed by Phase II (2027–2030), targeting cities with populations over one lakh. Phase III (post-2030) will expand the system to all municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. Based on performance, cities will be ranked in five categories: Green, Green+, Green++, Green+++, and Ineligible. The ranking aims to motivate urban local bodies to enhance green cover and adopt sustainable practices, with a strong focus on community participation alongside administrative efforts.

This comprehensive monitoring framework aims to transform Uttar Pradesh’s cities into Ultimate Green Cities, marking a significant step toward making the state a leader in sustainable urban development.