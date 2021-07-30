Hopes of healthy quarterly results as well as some value buying opportunities lifted India’s equity markets during the morning trade session on Friday.

Initially, the equity markets had a flattish opening due to negative global cues which emanated from rising Covid cases once again.

Consequently, the BSE Sensex traded at 52,744.44 points, at 9.50 a.m., higher by 91.37 points or 0.17 per cent from its previous close.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 15,811.65, higher by 33.20 points or 0.21 per cent from its previous close.