Inflow in equity mutual funds dips 3.24% to Rs 24,269 crore in April: AMFI

In the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the inflow in equity mutual funds dipped 3.24 per cent to Rs 24,269 crore in April amid continued market volatility, data by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) said.

Notably, this was the fourth consecutive month of decline in inflow in equity funds.

The latest fund infusion by investors marks the 50th consecutive month of net inflows into the segment.

Apart from equity, debt funds registered an inflow of Rs 2.19 lakh crore in the month under review after seeing a withdrawal of Rs 2.02 lakh crore in March, data from the AMFI added.

Overall, the mutual fund industry experienced an infusion of Rs 2.77 lakh crore in April as compared to an outflow of Rs 1.64 lakh crore in the preceding month.

Equity-oriented mutual funds saw an inflow of Rs 24,269 crore in April, lower than Rs 25,082 crore in March. In February, such funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 29,303 crore, Rs 39,688 crore in January, and Rs 41,156 crore in December.

Net inflows into Midcap funds inched lower by 3.6 per cent to Rs 3,313.98 crore, while smallcap funds saw a drop of 2.3 per cent in net investments to Rs 3,999.95 crore. While the relatively safer large-cap funds saw a 7.8 per cent rise in inflows to Rs 2,671.46 crore.

The biggest jump in inflows came in Sectoral/Thematic Funds, which saw a 1,076.4 per cent rise in inflows to Rs 2,000.95 crore.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a modest net outflow of Rs 5.82 crore in April 2025. However, this was significantly better than March, when the category witnessed a net outflow of Rs 77.21 crore.