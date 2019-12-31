India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday launched BS-VI motorcycles in its entry level 100 cc bike, starting from Rs 55,925.

The two variants, HF Deluxe BS-VI for the self-start alloy wheel variant is priced at Rs 55,925 whereas, its self-start alloy-wheel i3S variant costs Rs 57,250 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both the models, which comes with Xsens technology-powered fuel injection system, will hit the market from the beginning of January 2020

“With these products coming in quick succession, Hero MotoCorp is rapidly ramping-up its portfolio of BS-VI products and plans to transform its entire range to BS-VI norms very soon,” the company said.

Prior to this, the company had launched its first-ever BS-VI product, Splendor iSmart.

Commenting on company’s low BS-IV inventories, Hero MotoCorp Executive Director – Operations (Plants) and Chief Technology Officer Vikram Kasbekar said, “We will be introducing a slew of BS-VI products in the coming weeks.”

