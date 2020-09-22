HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited has entered into a corporate agency arrangement with Yes Bank, the company announced on Tuesday. The arrangement will enable Yes Bank to sell a range of life insurance products including solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and others, to its customers.

Life insurance is an important financial tool for covering the risk of mortality, morbidity and longevity.

Every individual with responsibilities needs adequate life insurance to ensure that their family is financially protected in their absence.

“There is a huge potential for insurance coverage across life & health protection, savings and annuity products in our country. With our bancassurance experience we aim to offer a comprehensive suite of product solutions and best in class servicing, leveraging our investments in technology,” Suresh Badami, Executive Director, HDFC Life said

Speaking about the arrangement Rajan Pental, Global Head – Retail Banking, YES BANK said, “…HDFC Life and YES BANK will continue to focus on strengthening the digital and technology platforms to provide differentiated customer experience”.