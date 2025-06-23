Reliance Infra clears Rs 273 crore debt of subsidiary JR Toll Road with Yes Bank

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Monday announced that it has fully settled a loan of approximately Rs 273 crore, including interest, owed by its wholly owned subsidiary, JR Toll Road Pvt Ltd (JRTR), to Yes Bank.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that JRTR, along with Reliance Infrastructure acting as the corporate guarantor, executed an addendum to the earlier settlement agreement with Yes Bank and has cleared the entire outstanding amount.

“The above agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the company’s obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR,” the filing said.

The settlement between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Yes Bank pertains to a long-standing debt associated with JRTR, a wholly owned subsidiary of RInfra.

The debt repayment marks a significant step in Reliance Infrastructure’s ongoing efforts to reduce its overall debt burden. The company also clarified that Yes Bank does not hold any equity in Reliance Infrastructure and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group.

The development follows earlier disclosures made by the company on November 26, 2024, and April 1, 2025, concerning the debt resolution process.

On the markets, Yes Bank shares were trading at Rs 19.78, up 0.25 per cent, while Reliance Infrastructure was trading at Rs 374, up 0.65 per cent, at 9:47 AM on Monday, according to BSE data.

The full repayment of Rs 273 crore, including interest, releases Reliance Infrastructure from its guarantor obligations, reducing potential future liabilities.

The move is seen as credit-positive, contributing to RInfra’s efforts to rebuild its financial credibility.

This repayment is part of Reliance Infra’s broader strategy to reduce its debt burden, and the successful closure improves its financial profile and market confidence.