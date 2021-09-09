Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 92 to Rs 6,341 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for September contracts increased by Rs 92, or 1.47 per cent, to Rs 6,341 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 12,005 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here.