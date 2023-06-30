4121 metric tonnes of seeds distributed in Kharif season-2023 in Himachal Pradesh

Under the contingent crop plan being implemented in Himachal Pradesh, so far 4121 metric tonnes of seeds of food crops, 30 metric tonnes of pesticides, and 10607 metric tonnes of chemical fertilizers have been made available for the Kharif season-2023.

This was disclosed by Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Secretary, Rakesh Kanwar who along with Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Joint Secretary (CR & CEO) Ritesh Chauhan co-chaired a meeting to review the preparation of monsoon, sowing of Kharif crops and implementation of various center sponsored schemes in agriculture.

Climate resilient agriculture and the production of millets are being promoted through Krishi Vigyan Kendra and agricultural extension officers in the state, he added.

During the meeting, a detailed review of center-sponsored schemes and center-sector schemes was also done with all concerned scheme nodal officers of the state.

Ritesh Chauhan emphasized on efficient publicity of center-sponsored schemes, especially the crop insurance scheme to benefit the maximum number of farmers.

He said that an automatic weather station would be set up at the panchayat level in the state under the scheme.

He also assured prompt action to release funds for the year 2023-24 in various sub-schemes under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishi Unnati Yojana for timely benefits to the farmers.

Agriculture, Director Rajesh Kaushik made a detailed presentation highlighting the measures taken for monsoon preparedness and implementation of various schemes.