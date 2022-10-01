GST collections in September surges 26 per cent to Rs 1.47 lakh crore

The gross revenue from goods and services tax (GST) collected in the month of September 2022 is Rs 1,47,686 crore , according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

CGST is Rs 25,271 crore, SGST is Rs 31,813 crore, IGST is Rs 80,464 crore (including Rs 41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 10,137 crore (including Rs 856 crore collected on import of goods).

The gross GST revenue has surged by 26 per cent year-on-year in September 2022, said Ministry of Finance.

Government settled CGST, SGST and IGST

The government has settled Rs 31,880 crore to CGST and Rs 27,403 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of September 2022 is Rs 57,151 crore for CGST and Rs 59,216 crore for the SGST.

26 per cent growth in GST revenues

The revenues for the month of September 2022 are 26 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, the ministry said.

During the month, revenues from import of goods were 39 per cent higher and the revenues from the domestic transactions (including import of services) are 22 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Since last 7 months crossing 1.4 crore mark

The monthly GST revenues have been more than the Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark for the seventh month in a row. The growth in GST revenue till September 2022 over the same period last year is 27 per cent, continuing to display very high buoyancy.

During the month of August, 7.7 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.5 crore in July 2022.

2nd highest single-day collection in September

The month of September witnessed the second-highest single-day collection. It was recorded at Rs 49,453 crore on 20th September with the second highest number of 8.77 lakh challans filed, next only to Rs. 57,846 crore collected on 20th July 2022 through 9.58 lakh challans, which pertained to end of the year returns.

More than 1.1 crore e-way bill and e-invoices generated

This clearly shows that the GST portal maintained by GSTN has fully stabilised and is glitch-free. September also saw another milestone getting crossed when more than 1.1 crore e-way bills and e-invoices, combined (72.94 lakh e-invoices and 37.74 lakh e-way bills), were generated without any glitch on the portal run by NIC on 30th September 2022, the union finance ministry said.

(with inputs from ANI)