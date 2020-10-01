Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections at Rs 95,480 crore in September touched the highest level so far this fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The revenues for the month are 4 per cent higher than the total GST collection in the same month last year.

In September, the tax collected from import of goods was 102 per cent and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) were 105 per cent of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2020 is Rs 95,480 crore of which Central GST is Rs 17,741 crore, State GST is Rs 23,131 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 47,484 crore (including Rs 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 7,124 crore (including Rs 788 crore collected on import of goods),” the ministry said in a statement.

Goods and Services Tax mop up in September was the highest so far this fiscal.

The revenue in April was Rs 32,172 crore, May (Rs 62,151 crore), June (Rs 90,917 crore), July (Rs 87,422 crore), August (Rs 86,449 crore). PTI JD The government has settled Rs 21,260 crore to CGST and Rs 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September, 2020 is Rs 39,001 crore for CGST and Rs 40,128 crore for the SGST.