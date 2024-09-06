Govt holds first-ever stakeholder consultation on Kharif 2024 pulses production outlook

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) convened a stakeholder consultation on Friday in New Delhi.

This is the first time such a discussion has been organised ahead of the release of first advance estimates for the Kharif 2024 season, which are scheduled for October 2024.

Key stakeholders, including the India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR), the Department of Consumer Affairs (DOCA), Samunnati, AgriBazar and Agriwatch were present at the meeting, presided over by Mrs Subha Thakur, Additional Secretary inthe Department.

The primary objective of this consultation was to gather crucial insights and early assessments from stakeholders regarding the current pulses production outlook for the Kharif 2024 season. These contributions will be integral to formulating the first advance estimates.

During the meeting, participants shared valuable expertise on a range of issues, including crop condition assessments and the estimation methodologies. According to initial ground-level reports presented by the stakeholders, the outlook for Tur & Moong production is promising for the upcoming season.

The consultation concluded with all stakeholders reaffirming the importance of continued collaboration and regular information exchange between the government and industry experts. This cooperative approach is essential for enhancing the accuracy of crop estimates and ensuring timely interventions in the agricultural sector. This initiative represents a significant step toward improved precision in crop production estimates.