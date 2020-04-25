Hours after the Indian government allowed reopening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) reacted on Saturday and said Centre’s plan needs more clarity for easier implementation.

The retail industry body said keeping in mind the current environment and lessons learnt by opening up of essential retail through the lockout, “we would recommend that the government open up all channels of retail on a date that it feels safe with the social distancing norms clearly defined” while also asking for malls to be allowed to open.

The Centre’s decision announced on Friday night also allows reopening of shops located in residential complexes within municipal areas. As per the order, only 50 per cent strength is to be reopened and that too after taking all necessary precautions.

However, the order, made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single-brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3.

“We feel the current circular is open to interpretation and needs more clarity for easier implementation – terms like market complexes are not easily understood,” RAI said in a statement.

“We at RAI are willing to work with the government to make this process of opening retail easier without compromising on social distancing norms,” said RAI as it extended its support to the government’s efforts to open up the retail sector.

RAI also reiterated its demand to open up all channels of retail to help both consumers and businesses during the lockdown.

“Keeping in mind the current environment and lessons learnt by opening up of essential retail through the lockout, we would recommend that the government open up all channels of retail on a date that it feels safe with the social distancing norms clearly defined. Local authorities can ensure strict implementation and action,” it said.

Malls should also be allowed to open as they are professionally run and would be able to control the environment for safety and social distancing, RAI said.

Government imposed complete nationwide lockdown on March 23 that led to the closing of majority shops and businesses, other than essential services. The ongoing lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3.