Gold price today, 29. Sep. 2022

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Rahul Yadav | September 29, 2022 10:43 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

On September 28, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights decreased by Rs 30. As of Wednesday, 10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 49,500 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,350.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 45,550     Rs 50,780
Mumbai     Rs 46,400     Rs 50,620
Kolkata     Rs 46,400     Rs 50,620
Chennai     Rs 46,800     Rs 51,050
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,400     Rs 50,620

 

