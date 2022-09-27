Gold price today, 27. Sep. 2022

On September 24, 2023, the price of 24- and 22-carat gold remain same in India. The price of gold in India is Rs 49,590 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and Rs 45,420 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Over the past 24 hours, minor fluctuations in gold prices have been noted in several major Indian cities.
Gold Price Today in major cities-
|Major Cities
|22 Carat/10g
|24 Carat/10g
|Delhi
|Rs 45,950
|Rs 50,130
|Mumbai
|Rs 45,800
|Rs 49,970
|Kolkata
|Rs 45,800
|Rs 49.970
|Chennai
|Rs 46,100
|Rs 50,290
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 45,850
|Rs 50,020
Data – goodreturns.in