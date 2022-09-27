Follow Us:
Gold price today, 27. Sep. 2022

Over the past 24 hours, minor fluctuations in gold prices have been noted in several major Indian cities.

SNS | September 27, 2022 11:11 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

On September 24, 2023, the price of 24- and 22-carat gold remain same in India. The price of gold in India is Rs 49,590  for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and Rs 45,420 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 45,950     Rs 50,130
Mumbai     Rs 45,800     Rs 49,970
Kolkata     Rs 45,800     Rs 49.970
Chennai     Rs 46,100     Rs 50,290
Ahmedabad     Rs 45,850     Rs 50,020

 

Data –  goodreturns.in

