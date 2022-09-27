Gold price today, 27. Sep. 2022

On September 24, 2023, the price of 24- and 22-carat gold remain same in India. The price of gold in India is Rs 49,590 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and Rs 45,420 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

Over the past 24 hours, minor fluctuations in gold prices have been noted in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities 22 Carat/10g 24 Carat/10g Delhi Rs 45,950 Rs 50,130 Mumbai Rs 45,800 Rs 49,970 Kolkata Rs 45,800 Rs 49.970 Chennai Rs 46,100 Rs 50,290 Ahmedabad Rs 45,850 Rs 50,020

Data – goodreturns.in