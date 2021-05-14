Bank of India on Friday said the government has appointed Vandita Kaul, additional secretary in the Finance Ministry, to its board as nominee director.

The bank said it has received the communication from the Finance Ministry about Kaul’s nomination on May 13, 2021.

In a regulatory filing BOI said, the government has nominated Vandita Kaul, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services as government nominee director on the board of directors of Bank of India with immediate effect.

Bank of India has a total of eight members on its board, including the MD and CEO Atanu Kumar Das, its four executive directors, one nominee director each from the government and the RBI and one shareholder director.