Godrej acquires Savannah Surfactants for Rs 76 crore

The speciality chemicals arm of Godrej Industries announced the completion of acquisition of the food additives business of Savannah Surfactants Limited for Rs 76 crore on Monday, according to a BSE filing made by Godrej. The acquisition is aimed at Godrej’s global expansion into the food and beverages category, the filing stated.

Savannah Surfactants, which is located in Goa, is known for its manufacturing capacity of 5,200 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of finished products. The acquisition will see Savannah‘s operations integrated into Godrej‘s speciality chemicals division, enhancing Godrej‘s product offerings in this sector, the company stated in a BSE filing.

Godrej Industries (Chemicals) Executive Director & CEO Vishal Sharma expressed satisfaction at the timely completion of the transaction in the new fiscal year. “We are glad to have completed this transaction at the start of the fiscal year. This acquisition is in line with our vision and strategy to grow in a profitable and sustainable manner,” Sharma said.

Godrej aims to expand its offerings, contributing to the development of a larger speciality chemicals business by incorporating Savannah‘s food additives business. This integration is part of Godrej‘s long-term vision for growth and innovation in the chemicals sector.

Established in 1963, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) is one of the oldest businesses of the Godrej Group. The company has played a significant role in the sectors of oleochemicals, surfactants, and biochemicals.

Godrej is committed to being a leader in “green chemistry,” focusing on environmentally friendly practices. “We are focused on being a ‘green chemistry’ company, dedicated to helping the environment and ensuring a greener and more sustainable future,” Sharma said.

The acquisition not only aligns with Godrej‘s sustainability goals but also enhances its competitive edge in the chemicals market. It paves the way for future growth opportunities within the speciality chemicals sector.