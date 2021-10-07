Fuel prices rise again as benchmark crude softens

Fuel prices were hiked again amidst softening of global oil prices with benchmark crude falling to just over $80 a barrel from the previous high of more than $82 a barrel.

Diesel prices increased by 35p/litre in the national capital to Rs 91.77/litre on Thursday while petrol prices increased by 30p/litre to Rs 103.24/litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

With diesel price rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Petrol prices have also risen on eight of the previous 10 days taking up its pump price by Rs 2.05 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price increased by 29p/litre to reach Rs 109.25/litre while diesel rates increased by 38p/litre to Rs 99.55/litre.

After rising over three year high level of over $82 a barrel, the global benchmark had now come down to about $80 a barrel.