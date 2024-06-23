Foreign investors pump Rs 12,170 crore in Indian equities so far in June: Data

The foreign investors have pumped Rs 12,170 crore in Indian equities so far in June, mainly driven by expectations of continued policy reforms and sustained economic growth.

This is a strong comeback after general election results in May when the FPI investment witnessed a steep decline amid election result uncertainty.

In May, the FPIs net withdrawal was of Rs 25,586 crore from equities and over Rs 8,700 crore in April.

The data with the depositories showed that the total outflow now stood at Rs 11,194 crore so far in 2024, till June 21.

The FPIs had been waiting on the sidelines for the election results. So far in 2024, barring March, Rs 35,000 crore inflow, they have been pulling out from India.

The early trends in FPI activity in June indicate buying in financial services, telecom and realty and selling in FMCG, IT, metals and oil and gas.

The FPIs invested Rs 10,575 crore in the debt market during the period under review, the data showed.

It is to be highlighted that the foreign investors have consistently invested in Indian debt in 2024, except for April, with a total investment of Rs 64,244 crore. India’s inclusion in the debt index positively impacts debt inflows.