Foreign investors withdraw Rs 10,355 crore in last four trading sessions amid tariff woes

Foreign investors withdrew ₹10,355 crore from equity markets in the last four trading sessions in April due to sweeping tariffs imposed by the US on most nations, including India.

As per the data from the depositories, the outflow occurred after a net investment of ₹30,927 crore in the six trading sessions from March 21 to March 28. This infusion helped reduce the overall outflow for March to ₹3,973 crore.

Notably, in February, foreign portfolios (FPIs) pulled out ₹34,574 crore, while the outflow was higher at ₹78,027 crore in January.

As per the data, FPIs have pulled out ₹10,355 crore from Indian equities in the last four trading sessions (from April 1 to April 4).

With this, the total outflow by FPIs has reached ₹1.27 trillion so far in 2025.

Apart from equities, FPIs took out ₹556 crore from the debt general limit and withdrew ₹4,038 crore from the debt voluntary retention route.

On April 2, declaring it as “Liberation Day”, US President Donald Trump announced the tariffs. “This is Liberation Day, a long-awaited moment. 2nd April 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again. We are going to make it wealthy, good, and wealthy,” Trump announced.

Trump specifically called out India’s trade policies, stating, “India, very, very tough. Very, very tough. The prime minister just left. He’s a great friend of mine, but I said, you’re a friend of mine, but you’re not treating us right. They charge us 52%.”