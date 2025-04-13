Foreign investors pull out Rs 31,575 crore from Indian markets

In April so far, the foreign investors have pulled out Rs 31,575 crore from equity markets in the wake of turbulence from tariffs imposed by the US.

According to the data with depositories, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out Rs 31,575 crore from Indian equities between April 1 and April 11. With this, the total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 1.48 lakh crore so far in 2025.

Apart from equities, FPIs took out Rs 4,077 crore from debt general limit and withdrew Rs 6,633 crore from debt voluntary retention route.

This came following a net investment of Rs 30,927 crore in the six trading sessions from March 21 to March 28. This infusion helped reduce the overall outflow for March to Rs 3,973 crore, according to data from the depositories.

In February, FPIs took out Rs 34,574 crore, while in January, the outflow was even higher at Rs 78,027 crore. This shift in investor sentiment highlighted the volatility and evolving dynamics in global financial markets.

The turbulence in global stock markets following President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs has been impacting FPI investments. In the medium term, FPIs are likely to turn buyers in India since both the US and China are heading for an inevitable slowdown as a result of the ongoing trade war.