Foreign investors infuse Rs 27,856 crore in domestic equities in Sept

In the fortnight of September, foreign investors have infused Rs 27,856 crore in domestic equities.

This is owing to the resilience of the Indian market and growing optimism around the potential interest rate cut in the US.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been consistently buying equities since June. Before that, they pulled out Rs 34,252 crore in April-May.

According to the data with the depositories, FPIs put in a net investment of Rs 27,856 crore into equities this month (till September 13).

With this, FPIs’ investment in equities reached Rs 70,737 crore so far this year.

Last week on Friday, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers at Rs 2,364.82 crore while the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also net buyers at Rs 2,532.18 crore.

Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 7,525 crore in debt through the voluntary retention route in the first two weeks of September and Rs 14,805 crore in government debt securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR).

In August, FPIs bought domestic shares worth Rs 7,322 crore which was down month-on-month from July when the total purchase stood at Rs 32,359 crore.

While in June, they were net buyers at Rs 26,565 crore after remaining net sellers in April and May when they sold equities worth Rs 8,671 crore and Rs 25,586 crore respectively.