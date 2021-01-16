Snapdeal’s extensive reach in smaller cities and towns of India is helping India’s leading FMCG brands take their value selection deeper into Bharat.

Over the last few months, large FMCG & beauty product companies including Godrej, Marico, Himalaya have on-boarded their authorised dealers on to the Snapdeal platform in order to cater to the growing demand for their products from non-metro India.

Leveraging Snapdeal’s positioning as a value-focused marketplace, companies are listing popular, select brands which are priced and positioned for the value-savvy audience. Some of these products include Livon, Set Wet and Parachute from Marico, Godrej Expert, Godrej Aer, HIT, Godrej Protekt from Godrej, Himalaya Baby Lotion, Lotus Herbal facial kits, Lacto Calamine face wash, Vaseline petroleum jelly etc.

As part of the arrangement, the products are being offered on the platform directly by dealers authorised by the brands. This ensures enhanced availability of popular, genuine products, flowing directly through channels approved by the respective brands.

Due to pandemic-led changes, online buying has gained momentum and the number of first-time users has been growing steadily on Snapdeal. Most of these buyers are based outside the top 10 cities of India. The availability of well-priced products from leading brands is of immense relevance to this cohort of buyers, as is evident from the rising number of such brands listing on Snapdeal.

Apart from the value-buying by new buyers, existing consumers are also increasingly exploring the value-range especially for home hygiene, personal care, hair and skincare products and beauty items. Face wash products priced below Rs 100, deo-sprays under Rs 150, hair care products under Rs 200 and winter-care products priced between Rs 100-200 from India’s leading brands are some of the popular buys on Snapdeal.

“The growing availability of value-selection from India’s leading brands on Snapdeal reaffirms our focus on serving the needs of aspirational Indian consumers with high-quality, great value choices. The acceleration in online shopping presents an opportunity to increase consumer choices and offer brands access to a much larger, deep market. We are excited to serve the brands & their users in this journey,” said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

Snapdeal’s decentralised logistics network ensures that dealers do not need to lock-in their supplies in centralised warehouses. Instead, orders are picked up directly from dealer premises by Snapdeal’s logistics partners to ensure optimal utilisation of inventory and fast delivery to buyers.

In addition to the well-established national brands, many upcoming brands including The Man Company, Mamaearth, and Ustraa have also partnered with Snapdeal to leverage their reach in non-metros. The pandemic has accelerated online adoption by traditional retail heavy brands, to tap the new channels to reach out shoppers who prefer to shop online.