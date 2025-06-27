Democracy in Bharat is more than a political system: Modi govt

In its on-going drive against the imposition of emergency in 1975 by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, the Narendra Modi government has organised a number of events in different parts of the country over the past few days to highlight its fallout.

In an official statement on Friday, the Ministry of Culture said, “Democracy in Bharat is more than a political system; it is a civilizational ethos deeply embedded in India’s historical and cultural fabric.”

It is also coordinating the launch of the “Long Live Democracy” exhibition at 50 key locations in each state and Union territory, which will remain open for the public in the coming weeks, the statement said.

“Samvidhan Hatya Diwas is not just an observance of a past injustice, but a solemn reaffirmation of our commitment to democratic principles, institutional integrity, and constitutional values. Let us come together as a nation to reflect, remember, and renew our resolve to protect the foundations of our democracy,” the ministry added.

The Emergency that resulted in the suspension of civil rights and curbing of the general freedom of people and the press was imposed 50 years ago in on June 25, 1975. The then prime minister resorted to it days after she was convicted by the Allahabad High Court of electoral malpractice in a case filed by the socialist leader Raj Narain, who challenged her victory from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat.

The Modi government decided to observe the day as ‘Samvidhan Mrityu Divas’ (Constitution Killing Day).

Talking about how and why such a decision was taken by the then Congress government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a few days ago that Indira Gandhi wanted to remain in power, and hence the declartion of the Emergency.

“There was no danger to the country. The danger was only to the chair of the prime minister, and to keep her seat safe, she declared emergency, suspending the rights of the people and especially those of the press,” he had said while addressing a gathering in the national capital.

On 25 June, states and Union territories observed ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ led by respective chief ministers, governors, and lieutenant governors.