Flipkart on Tuesday in a bid to make consumer’s e-commerce journey simpler and more natural announced the launch of its new voice assistant that will be available on its grocery store Supermart to enable consumers to buy products easily using voice commands in multiple languages, starting with Hindi and English.

Flipkart has been at the forefront of building India-first innovations and Video, Vernacular and Voice have been the key pillars of solving for the adoption of e-commerce in India.

“The technology team at Flipkart travelled across the country to understand the various contours of building a voice capability and fine-tuned it to identify and respond to the different variations in Indian languages,” Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, said in a statement.

The voice-first conversational AI platform has been built by Flipkart’s in-house technology team with solutions for speech recognition, natural language understanding, machine translation and text to speech for Indian languages.

These solutions are capable of understanding vernacular languages, e-commerce categories and products, and tasks such as searching for a product, understanding product details, placing an order, etc

The voice assistant for grocery is currently available to all English and Hindi users using Flipkart’s mobile app on Android devices and will be gradually made available on iOS and the website.