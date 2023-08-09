Even after three years of the pandemic, when the Work From Home culture was practised aggressively due to Covid norms, employees are still far from ready to return to working in an office five days a week like in pre-pandemic days.

As per a survey conducted by the job site Indeed, 71 per cent of Indian professionals chose flexibility as the top parameter while looking for a job.

It said around 70 per cent of working professionals looked for hybrid or remote “work modes” when evaluating a job opportunity. Around 67 per cent considered the compensation offered for the job which includes salary, benefits, health insurance, and family leave, among others for the same.

Advertisement

The survey drew data from over 1,200 job seekers in India. According to them, flexibility includes the ability to work from home, set your own hours, and take breaks as needed. The survey drew data from over 1,200 job seekers in India. According to them, flexibility includes the ability to work from home, set your own hours, and take breaks as needed.

Around 63 per cent of the employees prefer to work in a hybrid setting where they can get the flexibility to work from home on somedays and from the office on others. However, only 51 percent of the 561 surveyed employers stated they provide that option. A lot of global offices are calling their employees back to work from the office for five days. Recently, giants like TCS reported a large number of resignations after it pressed its employees to work from the office. Women employees were the most who tendered their resignation due to the company’s move.