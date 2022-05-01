Five cheapest scooters in India

If you are looking for the Cheapest Electric Scooters in India? then, here in this post, I have compiled a list of the Top 10 cheapest Electric Scooters currently available in India having a price range between Rs 37,000 to 70,000.

Hero Flash LA Electric

Hero Electric Flash LA Electric Scooter prices start in India at Rs. 37,078 (Ex-Showroom). Hero Flash LA Electric Scooter is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Hero Electric Flash LA scooter best in class features such as Digital Speedometer, Telescopic Suspension, Mag Alloy Wheels, LED Headlamp, Comfortable Seating, and Crash Guard. On-road pricing of this scooter is 40,240

Ampere V48 Electric

Ampere V48 Electric Scooter was not only designed for style but also designed for comfort on bumpy roads, giving a smooth ride in rough roads, excellent breaks before speed breakers and quick start during traffic signals.

Ampere V48 Electric Scooter Ex-showroom price in Boisar starts from Rs. 28,900. Ampere V48 Electric Scooter is available in only 2 variants (Ampere V48 STD and Ampere V48 Li ). On-road pricing of this scooter is around 40,000

Hero Electric Optima LA Scooter

Hero OPTIMA LA Electric Scooter prices in India start at Rs. 41,770 (Ex-Showroom). Hero Electric Optima LA Scooter is available in 1 variant and 3 colours. On-road pricing of this scooter is 41,700

Okinawa Ridge 30 Electric Scooter

The Okinawa Praise Pro Electric Scooter gives a best-in-class performance with all the luxuries to follow. You can get the best of comfort and precise design as you help create a greener Earth. On-road pricing of this scooter is around 73,000

Okinawa Raise Electric Scooter

The Okinawa Praise Pro Electric Scooter gives a best-in-class performance with all the luxuries to follow. You can get the best of comfort and precise design as you help create a greener Earth. Its speed is around Economy: 30-35kmph, Sports: 50-60 kph, Turbo: 65-70kmph on-road pricing of this scooter is 71,000