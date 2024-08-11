Two Injured as fire broke out in South Delhi house

Two persons received burns in a fire that broke out early Sunday morning in the Asola area of South Delhi while several others were rescued from the blaze.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze was reported at approximately 5 am, and a house fire call was received from the Asola Enclave.

Upon receiving the emergency call, the DFS dispatched three fire tenders.

Advertisement

DFS further stated that the fire, which had originated in the parking area of the building, quickly spread, engulfing ten electric meters, six motorcycles, and two scooters. The blaze was brought under control in an hour resulting in burn injuries to two people while ten other individuals were safely rescued from the building.

Delhi Police officials stated that the fire was initially believed to have started due to a short circuit on the ground floor and further escalated in the four-storey building.

Further, the cops asserted that the blaze resulted in 14 people, including six women, four children, and four men, suffering from inhalation issues or fire-related injuries. The affected residents were immediately transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital, where they currently receive medical treatment.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities continue their inquiry.