First-ever BMW G 310 RR launched in India

BMW Motorrad India on Friday launched the first-ever BMW G 310 RR in India. India is the first country to welcome the third and latest member of the highly successful BMW 310 model series. The bike is available at BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

The BMW G 310 RR has been jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and cooperation partner TVS Motor Company. The BMW G 310 RR is locally produced in India along with BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS by TVS Motor Company in Hosur.

Markus Mueller-Zambre, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa at BMW Motorrad said, “In just under five years, the G 310 R and G 310 GS have become immensely popular and are in high demand all over the world. The introduction of a third member further diversifies the G 310 range with R – a roadster, GS – an adventure bike, and now the first-ever BMW G 310 RR – a true road racing sports bike. The BMW G 310 RR’s performance, agility, precision, and raring-to-go flair reveal a racing attitude. We are glad to launch it first in India which is one of the fastest growing markets for BMW Motorrad.”

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class. This bike proudly inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts with an unlimited adrenaline rush on the tarmac. With the combination of a stunning superbike design and modern technology, it is an ultimate riding machine – your best companion on racetracks and city roads alike. With the RR, you never stop challenging.”