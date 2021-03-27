Cryptocurrency Filecoin (FIL) soared on Saturday to trade around $131, data from various platforms showed. As per reports, the surge in FIL is caused by the large inflow of miners and investors.

At 3.54 p.m.(IST), the FIL was trading at $131.54, up by 36.2 per cent higher, data on Coingeco showed.

While the data on Coinarketcap showed that the value of the cryptocurrency was 37.69 per cent higher at $133.20.

Reports suggested, last week, FIL has even surpassed Theta by market cap, the latter made it to the top-ten list of crypto assets.

This latest jump in value is the result of Barry Silbert-affiliated Grayscale Investments’ listing of FIL among five digital currency trust based on altcoins. Apart from FIL, other digital currencies to have their own cryptocurrency trusts are MANA, BAT, LINK and LPT.

Most of the crypto coins on the list performed outstandingly last week. However, FIL has rallied to jump from a value of $96 to $131 in the past 24 hours.