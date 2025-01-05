FDI inflow surges as investors recognise India as top investment destination: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that FDI inflows are surging with investors from the Middle East, Japan, European Union, and the US recognising India’s status as a top investment destination.

He said the investments are driving rapid economic growth and generating millions of new jobs.

Global investors are showing keen interest in India as the country offers several advantages such as strong domestic market, skilled and talented workforce and rule of law, PTI reported the Commerce Minister as saying.

The Minister believed that India’s stable and predictable regulatory framework, coupled with a favourable business environment and progressive policies aimed at enhancing ease of doing business, is attracting an increasing number of investors from around the world.

As per the government data, there was a nearly 26 per cent rise in FDI to $42.1 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year.

The key sectors attracting the maximum of these inflows include the services segment, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, trading, construction development, automobile, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

According to recent data by DPIIT, India has surpassed the $1 trillion mark in cumulative FDI inflows from April 2000 to September 2024.

This includes $109,219 million in total FDI during the period, with equity investments amounting to Rs 45.96 trillion ($708.65 billion).

Over 69 per cent of these inflows were recorded in the last decade (April 2014–September 2024).

On the other hand, the disinvestment by investors who had made direct investments in India rose to $27.8 billion in the first six months of FY25, up from $23.1 billion during April–August 2023. Outward FDI during April–September 2024 stood at $10.7 billion, compared to $6.5 billion in the same period of FY24.