Exports from Rajasthan register growth by Rs 31,000crore in six years

Export of various goods in Rajasthan have increased by more than Rs 31,000 crore in the last six years, which is a picture of a happy and prosperous future of the desert state.

The present exports’ figures from Rajasthan were calculated at Rs 77,771 crore in the year 2022-23 as against Rs 46,476 crore in the year 2017-18.

Viewing upward trend of export and looking at the importance and achievements of the export schemes, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal to extend the duration of the scheme for 5 years up to March 31, 2028. It is to be mentioned that the scheme has ended on March 31, 2023.

The exports witnessed a continuous increase due to these training programmes.

Financial Year – Export Amount (in Rs)

2017-18 – 46476.92 crore

2018-19 – 51178.41 crore

2019-20 – 49946.10 crore

2020-21 – 52764.31 crore

2021-22 – 71992.72 crore

2022-23 – 77771.37 crore

More than 10,000 new exporters were imparted training in the last two years in this scheme of the state government and were made international exporters. The exports witnessed a continuous increase due to these training programmes, quoting CM an official said here yesterday.

The state government’s ‘Export Promotion Procedure and Documentation Training Programme Scheme’ has played an important role in this. This scheme was started in 2012, in which entrepreneurs who have an interest in making a career in the export sector are provided information about the export procedure and documents and about the international markets under these training programmes.

The scheme is being run through Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC). Young exporters will get training and inspiration, through which they can contribute to the industrial progress of the state. New exporters are being trained in online export along with shipping. They are trained in IEC, GST, Procurement, Custom Clearance, Payment Process, Letter of Credit, Bank Dealing and Follow up.