Export through APEDA increases to USD 20.67 annually

India’s export of Agriculture Products has increased to USD 20.67 Billion through APEDA in this fiscal year from USD 0.6 Billion in 1986, claimed the Ministry of Commerce and Industries here on Sunday while releasing the export data of APEDA (Agriculture Products Export Development Authority).

Since its inception in 1986, the APEDA has spread its network in more than 205 countries and it constitutes 49 % of overall agri-product exports in 2020-21 out of which, Cereals and fresh horticulture comprised 59 %, Cereal preparations, and miscellaneous processed items 23% and animal products 18 %, said a senior officer of the Commerce Ministry here on Sunday.

In order to promote agri-export, the APEDA has added IT-enabled activities for ease of doing business in the promotion and development of exports from India. It has also undertaken initiatives like paperless office, APEDA Mobile App, phase-wise delivery of online services, monitoring and evaluation, uniform access, and virtual trade fair to make governance more efficient and effective.

The Authority is now focusing on the promotion of exports of locally sourced Geographical Indications (GI) tagged as well as indigenous, ethnic agricultural products. New products and new export destinations have been identified and accordingly, the trial shipments have been facilitated, the Ministry said. “As on date, there are 417 registered GI products and of them around 150 GI tagged products are agricultural and food GI out of which more than 100 registered GI products fall under the category of APEDA scheduled products,” the officer said.

According to the Ministry, the GI tagged products exported by India include dragon fruit, patented village rice, jackfruit, jamun, Burmese grapes, dehydrated mahua flowers, puffed rice. GI varieties of mango, GI tagged Shahi litchi, Bhalia wheat, Madurai malli, Mihidana, Sitabhog, Dahanu Gholvad Sapota, Jalgaon banana, Vazhakulam pineapple and Marayoor jiggery.

The APEDA has also set up a platform for Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) or Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), Cooperatives to interact with exporters. So far it has registered 3,295 FPOs/FPCs and 3,315 exporters.

Further to promote the use of hybrid technology, APEDA has integrated a Blockchain solution into its GrapeNet traceability platform. The GrapeNet is a web-based certification and traceability software system for monitoring fresh grapes exported from India to the European Union.