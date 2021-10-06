Haryana’s ‘One District-One Product’ gets Centre’s approval

The Central government has approved Haryana’s ‘one district-one product’ scheme under which products related to agriculture, horticulture, dairy and poultry will be promoted in all 22 districts.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala said all 22 districts of the state have got approval from the Union ministry of food processing industries for the “one district-one product” scheme.

He informed that all the 22 districts have included their products related to agriculture, horticulture, dairy, poultry etc, which will be promoted by the government by providing financial and technical assistance under this scheme.

He said in all the districts, the products have been selected on the basis of crops, agriculture etc. so that farmers, micro-entrepreneurs can draw maximum benefits and give a boost to agricultural exports in the state.

Chautala said giving details regarding the approved products by the Central government for all 22 districts, Chautala said onions will be promoted in Ambala district, mousami and citrus fruits like lemon in Bhiwani-Fatehabad-Mahendragarh, cucumber, products related to cucurbits like pumpkin, watermelon etc, in Dadri-Rohtak-Faridabad.

He said branding of Amla in Gurugram district, Guava in Jhajjar, poultry in Jind, green leafy Vegetables in Karnal, potato in Kurukshetra, tomato in Nuh-Palwal, ginger in Panchkula, Milk and dairy products in Hisar- Kaithal would be done.

Similarly, the government will give a new identity to products related to carrots in the Panipat district, mustard in Rewari, kinnow in Sirsa, peas in Sonipat and mangoes in Yamunanagar.

The deputy CM said one district one product scheme is a big step towards a self-reliant India. He also informed that the state government will not limit such beneficial schemes to the districts only and the government is taking it a step further and taking it to all the block levels.

Chautala said for the maximum encouragement to small industries in rural areas, the government would connect every block with its own product. He said the government is working at a fast pace on the scheme of “one block-one product” and will soon promote industries of different products in all the blocks to the tune of “one district-one product”.