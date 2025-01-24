ESIC adds 16.07 lakh new employees in Nov

In the month of November, 16.07 lakh new employees have been added under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the corporation said here on Friday.

The data said that 20,212 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of November, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.

Advertisement

It is noticeable that out of the total 16.07 lakh employees added during the month, 7.57 lakh employees amounting to around 47.11 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

Advertisement

Further, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.28 lakh in November last.

Besides, a total of 44 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of November, 2024 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The government has recently released the Provident Fund data saying the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in November marked an increase of 9.07 per cent in net members on a month-on-month basis adding 14.63 lakh new members.

Further, the year on year analysis reveals a growth of 4.88 per cent in net member additions compared to November 2023, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives.

In terms of new members, EPFO enrolled around 8.74 lakh new members in November last an increase of 16.58 per cent when compared with October 2024.