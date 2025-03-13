NTPC employees resume work after five-day protest over DGM’s murder

After five days of protests over the shocking murder of NTPC Deputy General Manager (DGM) Kumar Gaurav in Hazaribagh, employees and officials have returned to work, bringing relief to the state’s coal production sector. The work stoppage had disrupted NTPC’s mining operations and coal dispatch, raising concerns over energy supply chain stability.

Kumar Gaurav, a senior officer overseeing NTPC’s mining operations, was found murdered last week under mysterious circumstances. His death sent shockwaves throughout the power sector, prompting the NTPC Executive Federation of India (NEFI) to demand immediate security reinforcements for officials working in coal-rich but often volatile regions. The employees’ decision to abstain from work forced an urgent intervention at the highest level.

A high-level meeting was convened in New Delhi, bringing together NTPC’s senior leadership, NEFI representatives, and Union Minister for Coal and Power G. Kishan Reddy. Following intense deliberations, a consensus was reached, ensuring a return to normalcy while addressing security and welfare concerns for NTPC personnel.

NEFI General Secretary G N Swain and President Suresh Babu Reddy led a delegation that met Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and presented a detailed report on the murder. “The tragic loss of our colleague is a wake-up call. We cannot allow our officials to work in an unsafe environment. The government must ensure foolproof security so that such incidents do not recur,” Swain stated.

The minister assured them that necessary steps would be taken, leading to the withdrawal of the protest. The delegation also engaged with NTPC’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) to discuss long-term security measures for officials posted in high-risk zones.

Following these deliberations, NTPC Infrastructure GM Sanjay Kumar Dubey announced stringent security measures. Employees and officers will now travel together in a designated bus from Hazaribagh to the worksite, accompanied by armed security personnel. Security in the mining zones has been significantly enhanced, with increased surveillance and patrolling.

A key demand of NEFI — employment for Kumar Gaurav’s wife — has been accepted, with formalities underway to provide financial stability to the bereaved family. NEFI President Kamla Ram emphasized, “Justice for Kumar Gaurav is non-negotiable. While we welcome the steps taken, we will not rest until those responsible for his murder are brought to book.”

Meanwhile, NTPC’s Employees’ Union has urged authorities to further strengthen security by deploying additional security personnel, expanding CCTV surveillance, increasing patrolling during night shifts, and ensuring security escorts for coal transportation.

With employees resuming duties, NTPC officials expect production and coal dispatch operations to normalize in the coming days. However, the Hazaribagh Police investigation into the murder is ongoing, with employees demanding swift justice and strict action against those responsible.

While normalcy has been restored, the gruesome incident has raised urgent questions about workplace safety in India’s coal belts. The focus now shifts to ensuring that such tragedies do not recur, safeguarding the lives of employees working in critical energy production sectors.