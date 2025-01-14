E-commerce continues robust growth trajectory in 2024 driven by smaller cities

Propelled by rising demand from smaller cities, India’s e-commerce sector continued its robust growth trajectory in 2024.

The Unicommerce 2024 Trends Report said the growth was led by rising demand from smaller cities and an increased focus on omnichannel strategies.

It said the fashion and accessories retained their position as the most significant category in terms of order volume, accounting for 29% of all online purchases.

The report analysed nearly 900 million transactions processed through the platform.

Casual wear and western apparel emerged as the most sought-after products closely followed by beauty, wellness, and personal care segment, which constituted 20% of the total orders.

Popular items in this category included face and body wash, moisturisers, sunscreens, and health supplements, reflecting consumers’ increasing focus on self-care and grooming.

In the Tier-III cities, the report highlighted the rapid rise of e-commerce.

They saw exponential growth across several categories. Travel accessories saw a 200% increase in orders, driven by products such as backpacks, laptop sleeves, and motorcycle gear.

Watches doubled in demand, while books registered an 85% growth, and gaming accessories experienced a 60% surge in orders.

These figures underline the growing appetite for diverse product categories in smaller markets, fuelled by increasing internet penetration and improved logistics networks, the report said.

FMCG products recorded a 17% rise in average order value (AoV), jumping from Rs 450+ in 2023 to Rs 530+ in 2024.

It highlighted that the electronics and home appliances saw a 12% increase, with AoVs climbing from Rs 1,690+ to Rs 1,900+, while home decor also grew by over 12%, with AoVs rising from Rs 690+ to Rs 780+.