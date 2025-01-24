DPIIT signs MoU with Bhaane Group to boost startups in apparel manufacturing ind

In order to boost the startup ecosystem in the apparel manufacturing industry, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a MoU with the Bhaane Group, a subsidiary of Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd, the largest manufacturer of apparel.

This collaboration will launch incubation programmes for startups specialising in manufacturing, along with other production areas and foster relationships with international startup ecosystems, DPIIT said.

Speaking on the development, Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT said, “This collaboration serves a greater good – to nurture a thriving entrepreneurial spirit and strengthen India’s manufacturing landscape. By facilitating connections between startups and established players like Bhaane Group, we foster a mutually beneficial environment where innovation flourishes and Indian businesses achieve global success.”

Anand Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of Bhaane Group, said, “Global brands are eyeing investing in Indian startups, as it is one of the leading players in the South Asian market. DPIIT’s mission with Start Up India aligns with our outlook to foster innovation and global competitiveness among Indian startups.”

DPIIT believed that through its extensive experience, the private firm will support upcoming startups by providing access to market insights.

The firm will facilitate them to create a holistic understanding of the workings of foreign markets, along with guidance on operational knowledge throughout the startup lifecycle.

Recently, the DPIIT has signed a MoU with Apna, a jobs and professional networking platform, to enhance talent acquisition for DPIIT-registered startups.

The partnership aimed at addressing hiring challenges and create job opportunities for young individuals while strengthening the startup ecosystem.