DPIIT partners with HCL to herald India’s startup revolution

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced a strategic partnership with HCLSoftware as a vital component of its Manufacturing Incubation Initiative, the Commerce & Industry Ministry said on Friday.

With this arrangement coming into play, the startups will have access to the HCL SYNC program for global market exposure, allowing them to showcase their products and services worldwide, thus taking Indian innovation to an international audience.

This initiative’s objectives include developing Indian intellectual property by encouraging startups to create unique products and solutions tailored to India, improving product quality by providing startups with the tools and expertise to produce world-class products that meet global standards, and building a robust manufacturing ecosystem by establishing a network of interconnected startups and suppliers capable of supporting the full manufacturing value chain.

DPIIT Joint Secretary, Sanjiv Singh, highlighted the necessity of this partnership to establish a sustainable manufacturing ecosystem, stating that HCLSoftware’s expertise and dedication to supporting startups align seamlessly with DPIIT’s vision.

Singh noted that through this collaboration, innovation will flourish, and Indian businesses will gain a stronger foothold on the global stage. This collaboration will significantly contribute to the realisation of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and position India as a global manufacturing hub.

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCLSoftware, remarked that this collaboration is a pivotal moment in India’s manufacturing journey.

Kumar stated that the company would exhaust all efforts to foster innovation and economic growth, contributing significantly to India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Under the Startup India initiative, the DPIIT has signed over 80 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industry stakeholders till date.