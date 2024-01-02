DoT brings 37 more products under simplified certification scheme

Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has brought 37 more products under the Simplified Certification Scheme (SCS) w .e.f. 1 January.

This will reduce the time taken for certification from eight weeks to two weeks and promote ease of doing business.

These products include media gateway, IP security equipment, IP terminals, optical fibre or cable, transmission Terminal Equipment, etc. The total number of products under SCS has now gone up to 49 from 12.

Further, only administrative fee will be charged by the TEC for Essential Requirement (ER) based applications submitted under Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunication Equipment (MTCTE) irrespective of GCS and SCS category w.e.f. 1 January.

The evaluation fee has been completely waived off. This is a huge relief for the original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) or applicants as it amounts to reduction in application fee by more than 80 per cent, thereby further reducing the compliance burden.

Presently, there are 60 Telecom & Networking products which have been notified under the MTCTE regime.