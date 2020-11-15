Traders recorded sales of around Rs 72,000 crore this Diwali across major markets in the country, said the Conferderation of All India Traders (CAIT).

According to the traders’ body, the business was carried on during this year’s Diwali with no Chinese goods on sale amid CAIT’s call to boycott Chinese goods.

“As per reports gathered from 20 different cities which are also considered to be the leading distribution centers of India, it is expected that Diwali festive sales generated a turnover of about Rs 72,000 crores and gave China the expected loss of Rs 40,000 crore,” it said in a statement.

Twenty cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Bhopal, Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, Jammu, Ahmadabad, Surat, Cochin, Jaipur, Chandigarh are considered as “distribution cities’ by the CAIT for the purpose of its surveys.

The CAIT said that the robust sales that happened in commercial markets during Diwali festive season indicates good business prospects in future and brought back some smile on the faces of traders.

FMCG goods, consumer durables, toys, electrical appliances and goods, electronic appliances and white goods, kitchen articles and accessories, gift items, confectionary items, sweets, home furnishing, tapestry, utensils, gold and jewellery , footwear, watches, furniture, fixtures, garments, fashion apparels, cloth, home decoration goods were among the products most purchased on Diwali, it said.