Direct-to-consumer brands explore avenues to enhance buyer experience

Aimed at a transformative impact on the retail industry, various brands that work on the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) model on Wednesday held discussions in New Delhi for strategic partnerships and innovative practices for betterment based on the theme New Age Destinations Anchored by Experiences.

The discussions were held on key strategies by the industry leaders, retail innovators, and stakeholders from across the country regarding improving the experience of consumers at the new age shopping centres.

The businessmen discussed the approaches that were customer-centric with the business strategies to involve the customer focused planning.

Advertisement

A young business leader emphasised during the discussions held at the SCN and D2C Summit that empathy and understanding customers’ needs are crucial to building lasting relationships.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Bhavesh Pitroda, convenor of the India D2C Summit highlighted the significance of the co-located events, stating, “The powerful convergence of SCN and India D2C Summit 2024 is perfectly timed, as developers are keen to explore new partnerships with D2C brands looking to expand into new geographies.

More emphasis was also laid on the use of technology to solve customer pain points, in a bid to build more trust, which will ultimately result in better sales.

Technology is the key to reducing returns and improving customer satisfaction, said Pratik Singh, co-founder of a new age footwear manufacturing brand.

Discussions were also held on creating better in- store experience for the consumers, particularly in the younger demographic, making experience based retail a powerful tool.

The conference featured over 150 prominent speakers and more than 50 exhibitors, making it a hub for the latest trends and strategies in retail. Attendees include top D2C founders, retail heads, shopping mall developers, and other key stakeholders from the retail ecosystem.