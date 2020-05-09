To ensure social distancing and to stop overcrowding at liquor shops, the Delhi government on Saturday issued 4.75 lakh e-tokens for purchase of liquor, an official said.

Under the e-token system customers are allotted a specific time to purchase alcohol. Registered individuals receive the e-token on their mobile phones and must collect their alcohol from shops that are allowed to operate in the city.

The Delhi government came up with the concept of e-tokens after it saw people flouting the social distancing norms as thousands of people thronged at all liquor stores to buy alcohol.

“Any person can apply for an e-token through the link https://www.qtoken.in. While applying, the name and phone number of the applicant will be required and the e-coupon will be sent at the registered mobile number. Through that e-token, the person will be allowed to buy liquor from the nearby shops,” the Delhi government had said on Thursday.

In the third phase of the lockdown, the Central government has given some relaxations by which standalone liquor shops can be opened.

Following the guidelines of the Central government, the Delhi government has given permission to open about 200 shops across the national capital from Monday onwards.

However, due to overcrowding and long queues in some areas, only 50 shops could be kept open.