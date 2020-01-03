Delhi Metro one of the busiest Yellow line services were affected briefly on Friday due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni metro station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

In a tweet at 11.23 a.m., the DMRC said: “Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines.”

At 11.41 a.m., in another tweet, it informed that the normal services have resumed in the section.

Yellow Line Update Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/7vQL6iCmgF — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 3, 2020

With 37 stations, the Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi with Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. It is the third-longest metro line on the Delhi Metro network.

