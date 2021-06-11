Crisil has assigned ‘CRISIL GVC Level 1’ grading to Bharti Airtel, which is the ‘highest level in terms of corporate governance practices, the company said on Friday.

“We are pleased to inform you that CRISIL has assigned its ‘CRISIL GVC Level 1’ grading to the Company. The grading indicates that corporate governance practices and value creation at the Company for all its stakeholders are at the ‘Highest’ level,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

As per Crisil’s website, the capability of entities graded CRISIL ‘GVC Level 1’ concerning corporate governance and value creation for all stakeholders is ‘excellent’.

Last month, the telco had reported a net profit of Rs 759 crore for the January-March quarter.

Its revenues for the period under review rose 17.6 per cent to Rs 25,747 crore.

Around 3.21 p.m., its shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 540.45, lower by Rs 4.60 or 0.84 per cent from its previous